Floyd Mayweather exhibition event moved to Abu Dhabi for May 21

The helipad may have to go, but Floyd Mayweather will have his boxing event on Saturday.

Mayweather on Thursday posted an event poster for a show entitled Abu Dhabi Unity. The event originally was targeted to take place on Saturday in Dubai after its postponement from May 14 due to the death of United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Originally titled The Showcase in the Skies, Mayweather, former UFC middleweight champ Anderson Silva and other boxing stars were set to compete at the Burjal Arab helipad in Dubai. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting the event will take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, which has hosted several UFC fight cards.

Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing after his “Money Fight” with Conor McGregor, will box his former sparring partner Don Moore in an exhibition bout. The undefeated ex-champ has pivoted to exhibition bouts over the past several years, taking on Tenshin Nasukawa and, most recently, social media influencer turned boxer Logan Paul.

Silva will face Bruno Machado in his latest professional boxing appearance since his UFC departure in 2020. The ex-champ has reinvented himself in the squared circle, previously outpointing ex-champ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.