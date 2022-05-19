Alistair Overeem set to make professional wrestling debut against former WWE star Braun Strowman in June

One-time UFC title contender Alistair Overeem will crossover to the world of professional wrestling with a main event match scheduled for his debut on June 4.

On Thursday, Wrestling Entertainment Series — a new promotion started by former WWE performers Gzim Selmani and Sunny Dhinsa — announced a card scheduled on June 4 at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England with Overeem taking part in his first pro wrestling match.

Overeem will face Adam Scherr in the main event on the card, which is expected to air on FITE TV.

Scherr previously performed under the name Bruan Strowman when he was a mainstay on WWE programming for several years before receiving his release from the company in June 2021.

Overeem, 42, will participate in the event following his own release from the UFC this past March, which led to him inking a new deal to return to kickboxing under the GLORY fighting banner.

Unfortunately, Overeem was knocked out of his first fight back with an injury and he hasn’t been rescheduled since that time. Now it appears Overeem is turning his attention to pro wrestling, at least for one night, with the main event match scheduled against Scherr.

Long considered one of the top heavyweights in the sport, Overeem has put together a storied career in combat sports between mixed martial arts and kickboxing.

He’s a former K-1 Grand Prix and Strikeforce heavyweight champion before spending a decade in the UFC where he eventually earned a title shot in 2016 but suffered a knockout loss to Stipe Miocic.

It’s not clear if Overeem will be making further appearances in the upstart wrestling promotion but he’ll get under the spotlight right away with this matchup taking place in June.

Of course, Overeem is just the latest MMA fighter to make the move over to pro wrestling including ex-UFC champion Ronda Rousey, who is currently thriving as one of the biggest stars in WWE while numerous others have also jumped in the squared-circle in years past.

The upcoming card will also feature several more ex-WWE wrestlers including Lina Fanene, who performed under the name Nia Jax, as well as C.J. Perry, who was known as Lana during her career with the pro wrestling outfit.