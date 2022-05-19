Former MLB great Alex Rodriguez invests in PFL, joins promotion’s board of directors

Alex Rodriguez is adding the Professional Fighters League to his investment portfolio.

The PFL revealed in a press release that they have completed a $30 million Series E equity round to fund global expansion, and launch their new PPV Super Fight division. Among the group of investors is former Major League Baseball great Alex Rodriguez who, along with Daniel Leff of Waverley Capital, will also join the PFL’s board of directors.

“I love the global reach of MMA,” Rodriguez said. “The PFL continues to build and innovate for fans, media, and fighters and there is massive demand in the marketplace.”

The promotion revealed earlier this year that they plan to expand to a pay-per-view model — a move that has had many people scratching their heads because of the financial demand being a fan of the sport is already providing. With this new round of funding, PFL CEO Peter Murray believes they will be able to not only be aggressive in signing talent, but can be a viable player in the PPV market for combat sports.

“With this new capital, PFL is open for business to sign the biggest MMA star fighters in the world to our new PPV Super Fight Division,” Murray stated. “Just as we changed the game with our league season format, we will now disrupt the long-overdue pay-per-view business for the benefit of fighters by partnering to make them major participants in the revenue of their own fights.”

The PFL has publicly said that they hope to be able to put together a fight between their biggest star Kayla Harrison and Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and are open to co-promoting with Scott Coker and Bellator MMA.