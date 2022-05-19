Dustin Poirier has made it perfectly clear that he wants to fight at UFC 277 on July 30 in Dallas, but he can’t seem to get a matchup booked. If “The Diamond” does get his wish, who would be the likely opponent?

This week on Between the Links, the panel will discuss the options to fill that spot and who might be the favorite to land that fight. In addition, the panel reacts to Jan Blachowicz’s win over Aleksandar Rakic this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 55 and if it was enough to put him in a title fight next, the Bellator 281 main event between Logan Storley and Michael Page and if Page was robbed by the judges, UFC Vegas 55 headlined by Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira this Saturday, Eagle FC 47 this Friday with a Junior dos Santos vs. Yorgan De Castro main event, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Mehsew and UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney.

Watch the show live at 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT in the video above.

If you miss the show live, you can listen to the podcast version, which will be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.