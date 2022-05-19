Heck of a Morning: Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz is right there for the UFC — why isn’t it booked?

Dustin Poirier wants it. Nate Diaz wants it. The fans want to see it. Everybody seems into a potential Poirier vs. Diaz matchup, but for some reason, the UFC isn’t putting it together. Why?

On this episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses that, along with other potential options for Poirier is the promotion ends up putting him on the UFC 277 card on July 30. In addition, other topics include if Henry Cejudo should get an immediate title shot in his expected return to the octagon, Amanda Nunes’ recent interview with MMA Fighting where she gave her thoughts on Kayla Harrison, the potential of a Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev vacant title fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s thoughts on Oliveira’s current run, Dana White’s Contender Series returning in July, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.