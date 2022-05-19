‘DAMN! They Were Good’: Celebrating the violent career of ‘The Natural Born Killer’ Carlos Condit

DAMN! They Were Good is a new podcast where we celebrate the careers of some of our favorite fighters ever, and there is no better place to start than with Carlos Condit.

Condit is one of the most exciting fighters in the history of MMA. Aside from being one half of arguably the single greatest fight of all-time — his bout against Robbie Lawler at UFC 195 — the WEC welterweight champion delivered countless unforgettable moments in a career that spanned multiple generations of the sport. Jed Meshew, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee get together to remember those moments and celebrate the career of the only man violent enough to bear the moniker “The Natural Born Killer.”

New episodes of the DAMN! They Were Good podcast will come out every other Thursday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The debut episode can be heard below.