Michael Page on rival Paul Daley’s retirement: ‘I don’t care that he’s retired, I don’t respect anything he’s done in his past’

Michael Page is still not a fan of past opponent Paul Daley despite “Semtex” hanging up the Bellator gloves.

Page and Daley took part in one of Bellator’s fiercest rivalries, one that ultimately came to a conclusion with a unanimous decision win for Page at Bellator 216 in February 2019. Both fighters took part in the promotion’s return to London at Bellator 281, and Daley had his final fight — an incredible knockout of Wendell Giacomo — while Page dropped a controversial split decision to Logan Storley for the interim welterweight title in the main event.

With Daley having his big moment and seemingly walking away, Page wasn’t ready to bury any hatchets.

“I still can’t stand him as a person,” Page said on The MMA Hour. “It’s hard when somebody’s disrespected you so many times to turn around and [change course]. Nah, I don’t care that he’s retired. I don’t care to see him again in the sport. I don’t respect anything he’s done in his past. The only thing I can accept is he’s a big knockout artist, and we saw it in his last fight.

“But outside of that, I’m just not a fan.”

Page admits that he and Daley have seen each other since their fight over three years ago, and even crossed paths this past week in London ahead of the Bellator 281 card. “MVP” is certainly not going out of his way to say hello to Daley, but if Daley did engage in respectful conversation, Page wouldn’t snub him.

“I don’t say anything at all,” he explained. “I wouldn’t be rude [if he said hello to me] because I’m a martial artist first. If he came up and said, ‘Hello,’ I’d say hello and that’s it. But he doesn’t say anything to me, I don’t say anything to him and I’m happy that’s the case.

“I don’t really care [that I’ll never fight him again]. Hearing his name just irritates me. I don’t care to relive anything. Nothing about that excited me in any way shape or form.”