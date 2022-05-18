Video: Justin Gaethje tells Charles Oliveira ‘you hit hard as f***’ just moments after fight at UFC 274

Justin Gaethje is undoubtedly one of the hardest punchers in the lightweight division, but he had to pay that compliment back to Charles Oliveira after their clash at UFC 274.

Just seconds after he suffered a first-round rear-naked choke submission loss in the main event, Gaethje embraced Oliveira in the cage and told the Brazilian “you hit hard as f***.”

Gaethje’s reaction is part of the latest edition of The Thrill and the Agony series from the UFC following the pay-per-view event in May.

While Gaethje was understandably upset by his loss, Oliveira was definitely celebrating his win, although he still left without the UFC lightweight title after he missed weight by half-a-pound just 24 hours earlier. Still, Oliveira had plenty of reason to be happy with his performance as he notched his 11th consecutive win with 10 finishes along the way.

In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas believed she did enough to score a win over Carla Esparza yet the judges disagreed following a largely uneventful five round fight. Afterwards, Namajunas received some words of encouragement by her teammate and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Michael Chandler also gets captured just seconds after his potential Knockout of the Year candidate following a front kick finish against Tony Ferguson. Chandler enjoys his win alongside his son Hap, who was in attendance for one of his father’s fights for the first time.

Check out the entire video from The Thrill and the Agony to see the reactions from the winning and losing fighters at UFC 274.