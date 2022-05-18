PFL 4 lineup announced, Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez headlines June 17 event

Clay Collard is becoming a go-to main event fighter for the PFL.

The league announced Wednesday that Collard (21-9, 1 NC) will fight Alexander Martinez (9-2, 1 NC) in the lightweight main event of PFL 4 on June 17 at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta.

Returning 2021 PFL light heavyweight champion Antonio Carlos Junior (14-5, 2 NC) faces Bruce Souto (15-4) in the co-main event.

Collard got off to a successful start in the 2022 PFL season with a unanimous decision win over Jeremy Stephens at PFL 1 in a bout that will likely receive Fight of the Year recognition. He earned three points in the standings for the decision win and seeks another playoff berth after bowing out in the league semifinals last year with a loss to eventual champion Raush Manfio.

Carlos Junior was dominant at PFL 1, needing less than 30 seconds to put Delan Monte away with a D’Arce choke. The former UFC fighter is undefeated in five appearances for the PFL.

See the full PFL 4 lineup below, which features the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions in action.

Main Card (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)

Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez

Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Bruce Souto

Raush Manfio vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Jeremy Stephens vs. Myles Price

Preliminaries (ESPN+)

Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis

Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held

Emiliano Sordi vs. Delan Monte

Rob Wilkinson vs. Viktor Pesta

Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira