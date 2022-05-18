Glover Teixeira’s ‘perfect plan’ includes beating Jiri Prochazka, retiring as UFC champion in New York in November

Glover Teixeira might hang up his gloves in 2022.

The UFC light heavyweight champion is scheduled to defend his belt against Jiri Prochazka in Singapore at UFC 275 on June 11, and revealed his “perfect plan” includes entering the octagon one final time later this year.

“The perfect plan would be winning this fight, which I have full focus on,” Teixeira told Mundo da Luta, “And fighting one last time in November, in New York, which is close to the city I live for 20 years, and close to my gym. It would be my farewell from fighting. That’s what I’m thinking right now.”

Riding a six-fight winning streak with stoppages over the likes of Jan Blachowicz, Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith, Teixeira would have 42 fights under his belt if all according to his plans. The UFC doesn’t have events officially announced for New York at the moment.

“I’ll be 43 in November,” he said. “Regardless of being at the top, being the best of the world or not, I wanna stop this year. It will probably be my last year. I don’t wanna make this decision after a fight, but it’s what I’ve been thinking for a while. I don’t wanna retire like [Henry] Cejudo, who keeps asking for a fight all the time. I want to retire and stay cool.

“I think that’s the perfect plan. The perfect plan is to retire with the belt this year, but we have a lot to do. We have to see if it could be in New York, and I still have to beat a guy that is tough as hell. That’s my idea.”

It’s still up in the air who’s next for the 205-pound belt after UFC 275. If Teixeira is successful in his title defense in Singapore, the company could book a rematch with Blachowicz, who recently emerged victorious against Aleksandar Rakic, or the winner of Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev, which goes down July 30 at UFC 277.