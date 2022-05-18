Lerone Murphy hospitalized after cycling accident: ‘Another near-death experience’

Lerone Murphy found himself in the hospital after getting into a cycling accident.

The undefeated UFC featherweight posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram, accompanied by a caption explaining how he ended up there and how a lengthy wait for medical assistance could have caused the situation to be much worse.

“Ffs I can’t catch a break,” Murphy wrote. “Another near death experience. Yesterday while cycling, an oncoming car turned right without looking and we collided at speed. Which caused a nasty head wound. The ambulance took 45 minutes to arrive which nearly caused me to bleed out. I’m here still breathing for a greater purpose clearly.”

This is not the first time Murphy, 30, has had a brush with death. In May 2013, three years before becoming a professional fighter, the Englishman was shot three times in a suburb of Manchester. The bullets struck his face and neck. Murphy has mentioned that the incident motivated him to turn his life around.

Murphy (11-0-1) is unbeaten since debuting with the UFC in 2019, following a split draw against Zubaira Tukhugov with wins over Makwan Amirkhani, Douglas Silva de Andrade, and Ricardo Ramos.