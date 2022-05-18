 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Jan Blachowicz, Aleksandar Rakic, Davey Grant, and Eric Albarracin

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Ariel Helwani recaps the latest comings and goings in the MMA world.

1:05 p.m.: UFC bantamweight Davey Grant discusses his roller-coaster road and looks back on his third-round knockout of Louis Smolka at UFC Vegas 54.

1:30 p.m.: Coach to the stars, Eric Albarracin, joins the program to discuss the latest with his Fight Ready team and the futures of Henry Cejudo, the Pitbull brothers, and more.

2 p.m.: Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz returns to reflect on his UFC Vegas 54 win over Aleksandar Rakic, the state of his eye, his title intentions, and more.

2:30 p.m.: The other half of UFC Vegas 54’s main event, Aleksandar Rakic, joins the show to give an update on his injured knee and discuss a timeline for his future.

3:30 p.m.: GC and Helwani talk about our best bets for the weekend, and I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On The Nose.

