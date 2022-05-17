Floyd Mayweather claims helipad boxing match in Dubai back on for this Saturday

According to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, his scheduled exhibition boxing match is back on.

The undefeated professional boxer took to Instagram on Tuesday to post that The Showcase in the Skies event — as well as his bout with former sparring partner Don Moore — that was originally slated to take place this past weekend will now take place May 21 in Dubai at the Burjal Arab helipad. FITE currently has the event listed on their current schedule for this Saturday.

Also scheduled to compete on the card is former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, as he was set to face Bruno Machado, although multiple people with knowledge of the situation have told MMA Fighting that the status of the bout is unclear at this time.

The card was postponed following the death of United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where a three-day suspension of work was put into place.

Mayweather last stepped in the ring in an exhibition bout with Logan Paul this past June. Since the bout went the distance — in a fight that clearly had Mayweather well ahead — there was no official winner.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.