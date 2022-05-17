Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner added to UFC 276

Brad Riddell will look to get back in the win column and slow down a surging lightweight contender at the UFC’s biggest event of the year.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Riddell will face Jalin Turner at UFC 276, which takes place July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and will serve as the capper to the promotion’s International Fight Week. Turner’s management team Iridium Sports first revealed the booking on social media.

Riddell last competed at December’s UFC Vegas 44 event against Rafael Fiziev and was knocked out in the third round. Prior to that, the No. 13 ranked lightweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings won seven straight bouts, including wins over Drew Dober and Jamie Mullarkey.

Turner is knocking on the door of the UFC lightweight division’s top-15 as he’s riding an impressive four-fight win streak, finishing all of those opponents inside of two rounds. “The Tarantula” is 5-2 inside the octagon, which includes a TKO win over Mullarkey in his most recent appearance at UFC 272 in March.

UFC 276 will be headlined by a middleweight championship bout between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.