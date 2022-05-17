Heck of a Morning: Should Islam Makhachev volunteer to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 277?

Dustin Poirier is looking for a fight at UFC 277 on July 30 against “anybody that makes sense.” With the lightweight title picture still a bit foggy with Charles Oliveira being stripped of the championship and needing an opponent for the vacant title, should Islam Makhachev volunteer his services to face Poirier and further separate himself from the pack?

On this episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck is asked about the potential of Makhachev raising his hand to face “The Diamond” in Dallas following Poirier’s recent appearance on The MMA Hour. In addition, questions include Jan Blachowicz’s championship aspirations following his UFC Vegas 54 main event win against Aleksandar Rakic, Tatsuro Taira’s debut win and what his ceiling could be, Logan Storley’s win over Michael Page at Bellator 281 in London this past weekend, journalism in MMA, the current scoring criteria, and much more.

