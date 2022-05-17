Fighter vs. Writer: Beneil Dariush frustrated with Charles Oliveira, Junior Dos Santos happier now after UFC exit

Beneil Dariush returns to The Fighter vs. The Writer this week to discuss his growing frustration with Charles Oliveira as the now former UFC lightweight champion decides what’s next in his career while teasing his interest in a showdown with Conor McGregor.

With a seven-fight win streak and a past fight with Oliveira that already fell apart, Dariush details his problem with “Do Bronx” suddenly targeting somebody like McGregor rather than accepting a fight against him or Islam Makhachev to crown a lightweight champion now that the title has been vacated.

Dariush will also give his thoughts on Oliveira’s win over Justin Gaethje and an update on his return to action.

Also on the show this week, ex-UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos stops by to preview his upcoming fight against Yorgan De Castro, which serves as the main event for Eagle FC 47 on Friday.

Dos Santos will explain how he ended up with Eagle FC, his expectations for the future now that he’s returning to action and he’ll also address his exit from the UFC and how he’s found a new kind of happiness with his freedom to fight whenever and wherever he wants.

Dos Santos also discusses his interest in boxing and what he thinks about possibly sharing a card with Anderson Silva in a pair of matchups against Jake and Logan Paul.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer!

