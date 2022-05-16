Eagle FC 47 finalized with 11 bouts, Junior Dos Santos vs. Yorgan De Castro headlines

The final card for Eagle FC 47 has been finalized for Friday night, May 20 from the FLX Arena in Miami.

The main event will feature ex-UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos taking on fellow octagon veteran Yorgan De Castro. This will be Dos Santos’ first fight since he was released from the UFC back in March 2021 following four consecutive losses with the promotion.

As for De Castro, he’s looking for his third straight win after his four-fight stint with the UFC ended in 2021. Most recently, De Castro made an impressive debut with Eagle FC after scoring a first-round guillotine choke submission over Shaun Asher back in January.

Also on the card, Thiago Silva and Hector Lombard will meet in the co-main event in a battle between UFC veterans. Lombard will be returning to MMA following a recent stint in BKFC where he previously claimed a title in bare-knuckle competition while Silva will be competing for the first time since 2019 when he last fought in KSW in Poland.

Former Ultimate Fighter winner Andrew Sanchez will also make his promotional debut on Friday night as he takes on noted grappler Gabriel Checco, who returns to action after he fell to UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans in his last outing.

The full Eagle FC 47 card will air live and free on the FLXcast app with the fights starting at 6 p.m. ET on Friday.

Here’s the full Eagle FC 47 card below:

MAIN EVENT: Junior Dos Santos vs. Yorgan De Castro

Hector Lombard vs. Thiago Silva

Maki Pitolo vs. Doug Usher

Gabriel Checco vs. Andrew Sanchez

Akhmed Aliev vs. Darrell Horcher

Islam Mamedov vs. Zach Zane

Ronny Markes vs. Reggie Pena

Alexandre Almeida vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Paulo Silva vs. Sean Soriano

Adi Alic vs. Shawn Bunch

Dennis Hughes Jr. vs. Dylan Mantello