Cain Velasquez denied bail again in attempted murder case, judge condemns ‘reckless disregard for human life’

Cain Velasquez will remain in jail after Judge Shelyna Brown denied him bail for a second time during his ongoing court case on attempted, premeditated murder charges.

Velasquez appeared in court on Monday alongside his attorney Mark Geragos, who argued that his client was willing to concede to significant bail set at $1 million along with wearing an electronic bracelet and remaining at his residence at all times. Geragos also argued that Velasquez could even have a person by his side at all times to supervise his behavior if he was released.

Judge Brown revealed in documents filed as part of the motion that Geragos was arguing that Velasquez may be suffering from traumatic brain injury as well as the potential for CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), which is brain degeneration likely caused by repeated head trauma.

While those conditions may be used as a defense at trial, Judge Brown declined to consider those as changes to Velasquez’s current circumstances before ordering him back to jail awaiting trial.

“The court would find there is no medical change or any change in circumstance that changes the risk analysis for this court,” Brown stated.

Velasquez was originally arrested on Feb. 28 after he allegedly engaged in an 11-mile, high speed chase while also firing multiple rounds from a .40 caliber handgun in pursuit of a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, who is accused of molesting a close relative of the ex-UFC heavyweight champion.

Goularte had been released on bail in his own court case despite the objections from the district attorney.

Following his release, Velasquez allegedly pursued Goularte from his home before firing several shots at the vehicle. Goularte’s stepfather was ultimately hit by a bullet before he was taken to a hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries from the shooting.

Police later arrested Velasquez without incident and he was then charged with attempted, premeditated murder.

In response, Deputy district attorney Aaron French countered by saying that the victims of Velasquez’s alleged attack are still at risk if the ex-UFC champion was released on bail while adding that other residents in the same neighborhood were “terrified” that a similar attack could take place in the future.

As part of the prosecution’s objection to bail being set, Paul Bender — the alleged victim in the case — offered his own statement regarding Velasquez potentially being released. During his statement, Bender claimed his brachial artery was severed as a result of the gunshot wound and he’s lost use of three of his fingers, which has prevented him from being able to work.

“Cain Velasquez has no respect for human life,” Bender said. “He does not care about the rule of law. If given the opportunity, I think he will try to finish what he started.”

Ultimately, Judge Brown denied bail for a second time while once again condemning Velasquez’s alleged actions.

“This was such a reckless disregard for human life,” Brown added. “In this case it is not just Mr. Goularte and his family. It is every single citizen who was in danger of being shot or rammed with the vehicle at the time of this seven mile chase.

“So this court is not thinking of not only of Mr. Goularte and his family but this court is considering every single citizen in Santa Clara county who was in proximity to this alleged incident.”

The next stage of Velasquez’s legal process will be a formal plea hearing, which is now scheduled to take place on June 10.

If convicted of all charges, Velasquez could potentially face 20 years to life in prison.