The MMA Hour with Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, Michael Page, and Paul Daley

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Ariel Helwani, along with GC and NewYorkRic, recap the weekend in combat sports.

1:30 p.m.: Michael Page reflects on his loss to Logan Storley at Bellator 281.

2 p.m.: GC looks back at his best bets from UFC Vegas 54 and more.

2:30 p.m.: Paul Daley discusses his thrilling win at Bellator 281 in his MMA retirement fight, what comes next, and more.

3 p.m.: Dustin Poirier returns to chat about his recent callouts and his next move.

3:30 p.m.: Tony Ferguson reflects on his loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 and what’s next for his career.

