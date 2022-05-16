Morning Report: Conor McGregor posts new training video, Henry Cejudo critiques him again

Conor McGregor appears to be healing up just fine.

Last July, McGregor snapped his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264. Since then, “Notorious” has been on the sidelines recovering, with a stated intention of returning to the octagon sometime this year. For the last few months, McGregor has been regularly posting videos of his gym work as updates on his recuperation. Over the weekend, McGregor posted another pair of videos of him working his boxing and all signs seem to suggest that McGregor may not be far off from a return.

“The McGregor bow and arrows” I’m calling these. In association with Bruce Lee. Enjoy https://t.co/cpDpjdVcKz — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 15, 2022

Of course, any time McGregor posts something, fans and detractors are quick to respond, and many in his comments suggested that McGregor was “loading up” on his jab and needed to be more fluid, which “Notorious” brushed off while also, possibly, taking a verbal jab at Henry Cejudo.

Think of it this way, novices, if someone loads back a full bow and arrow and points it towards your face, what are you doing? #ConorMac #TakeNotesImTheOnlyGOAT — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 15, 2022

I will sink these bow and arrows into the target. In live fighting.

For the world to witness. Again.

But these arrows are different than before. Corkscrewed. Knuckles. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 15, 2022

Cejudo, who famously refers to himself as the greatest combat sports athlete of all time, has been engaging in internet spats with McGregor all year long, taking shots at the original champ-champ whenever McGregor posts a workout video, and this time was no different for “Triple C.”

To much too much wind telegraphs what you’re doing which makes it not believable. Half punch the front hand to disguise the back hand. It’s not about the combination but how you hide everything with a big surprise. Sincerely the goat - humble Henry https://t.co/XCuc3c04QH — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 16, 2022

McGregor has not, yet, responded to Cejudo, however, the last time this happened, the Irish superstar had a scathing retort to the “little fat novice.” And with Cejudo now officially back in the USADA testing pool and McGregor targeting a return as early as this summer, who knows, maybe the two champ-champs will settle their differences in the cage.

TOP STORIES

Results. Aleksandar Rakic suffered a knee injury against Jan Blachowicz at UFC Vegas 54.

Results. Logan Storley wins interim title at Bellator 281, Paul Daley ends career with KO victory.

Promotion. Scott Coker rips judging in Logan Storley vs. Michael Page: ‘You’re just laying on somebody — and to me, that’s not MMA’.

Title shot. Jan Blachowicz calls for ‘obvious’ title shot after win over Aleksandar Rakic: ‘My body was tougher tonight’.

Bigotry. UFC fighter Tony Kelley responds after backlash from corner comments during Andrea Lee fight, blames ‘cancel culture’.

Ouch. Amanda Ribas’ father reveals fighter suffered ‘total rupture of the biceps tendon’ weeks before UFC Vegas 54.

VIDEO STEW

UFC Vegas 54 Post Show.

UFC Vegas 54 Post Fight Press Conference Stream.

Doctor explains Aleksandar Rakic’s knee injury.

Free fight.

LISTEN UP

On To The Next One. Matches to make following UFC Vegas 54.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Statement.

Man on a mission.

Looks like Im going to upset a couple guys pretty soon ‍♂️ — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) May 15, 2022

The man has a point.

Nope robbed on it once again. Hahha. https://t.co/YHf3AtD2lr — Michael Johnson (@Menace155) May 15, 2022

So this is not worth a bonus ‍♂️ ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/68yf8psI98 — Henri Hooft (@henrihooft) May 15, 2022

Adrian Yanez embracing the role of “guy who gets to hit Tony Kelley.”



Aaayyyyyy

But this finish will be on the house https://t.co/0jPcWRxjiQ — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) May 15, 2022

Gregor Gillespie.

I am removed from the RANKINGS.. Not from the organization. (Fighters are removed after 12 months of inactivity). I am NOT GOING ANYWHERE! The UFC has always been great to me! 100% class! It is not their fault that I don’t have a fight. They Have offered me plenty of fights — gregor gillespie (@gregor_the_gift) May 15, 2022

I have accepted all and any that were ranked ahead of me (outside of short notice), and conversely I have obviously turned down anyone ranked behind me. — gregor gillespie (@gregor_the_gift) May 15, 2022

I am on a mission to fight the top guys with the lowest number next to their name to get close to the Belt. Fighting guys ranked behind me isn’t the way to do it, but i also understand sitting for a while isn’t either — gregor gillespie (@gregor_the_gift) May 15, 2022

PS.. RDA, chandler, offer fucking stands. RDA was cool fighting me on 4 days notice (when i was on the top of a mountain 7 hrs away), but turns me down on a full camp. — gregor gillespie (@gregor_the_gift) May 15, 2022

I am patiently waiting for a fight that will get me closer to a title. Since @TonyFergusonXT turned me down 100x last year, and @MikeChandlerMMA didn’t seem interested, and since RDA just turned down a fight against me (WHICH I ACCEPTED), I guess @beneildariush will have to do. — gregor gillespie (@gregor_the_gift) May 15, 2022

LONG STORY SHORT: NOT REMOVED FROM UFC, JUST FROM RANKINGS. I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE — gregor gillespie (@gregor_the_gift) May 15, 2022

Champion.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Bellator MMA remains the most unintentionally funny organization in this sport. They decided to make an interim title for no real reason other than they wanted to get a belt on MVP in a hometown fight, but then booked MVP against the best wrestler in the division. An absolute gong show of a booking, capped off by Coker having the gall to be mad about it being a boring fight that the judges gave (probably incorrectly) to the guy who scored takedowns. Truly, truly remarkable stuff.

Thanks for reading! See y’all tomorrow.

EXIT POLL

Poll Who did you think should have won? Logan Storley

Michael ‘Venom’ Page vote view results 63% Logan Storley (139 votes)

36% Michael ‘Venom’ Page (80 votes) 219 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.