 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Morning Report: Conor McGregor posts new training video, Henry Cejudo critiques him again

By Jed Meshew
/ new
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor
Esther Lin, Showtime

Conor McGregor appears to be healing up just fine.

Last July, McGregor snapped his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264. Since then, “Notorious” has been on the sidelines recovering, with a stated intention of returning to the octagon sometime this year. For the last few months, McGregor has been regularly posting videos of his gym work as updates on his recuperation. Over the weekend, McGregor posted another pair of videos of him working his boxing and all signs seem to suggest that McGregor may not be far off from a return.

Of course, any time McGregor posts something, fans and detractors are quick to respond, and many in his comments suggested that McGregor was “loading up” on his jab and needed to be more fluid, which “Notorious” brushed off while also, possibly, taking a verbal jab at Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo, who famously refers to himself as the greatest combat sports athlete of all time, has been engaging in internet spats with McGregor all year long, taking shots at the original champ-champ whenever McGregor posts a workout video, and this time was no different for “Triple C.”

McGregor has not, yet, responded to Cejudo, however, the last time this happened, the Irish superstar had a scathing retort to the “little fat novice.” And with Cejudo now officially back in the USADA testing pool and McGregor targeting a return as early as this summer, who knows, maybe the two champ-champs will settle their differences in the cage.

TOP STORIES

Results. Aleksandar Rakic suffered a knee injury against Jan Blachowicz at UFC Vegas 54.

Results. Logan Storley wins interim title at Bellator 281, Paul Daley ends career with KO victory.

Promotion. Scott Coker rips judging in Logan Storley vs. Michael Page: ‘You’re just laying on somebody — and to me, that’s not MMA’.

Title shot. Jan Blachowicz calls for ‘obvious’ title shot after win over Aleksandar Rakic: ‘My body was tougher tonight’.

Bigotry. UFC fighter Tony Kelley responds after backlash from corner comments during Andrea Lee fight, blames ‘cancel culture’.

Ouch. Amanda Ribas’ father reveals fighter suffered ‘total rupture of the biceps tendon’ weeks before UFC Vegas 54.

VIDEO STEW

UFC Vegas 54 Post Show.

UFC Vegas 54 Post Fight Press Conference Stream.

Doctor explains Aleksandar Rakic’s knee injury.

Free fight.

LISTEN UP

On To The Next One. Matches to make following UFC Vegas 54.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Statement.

Man on a mission.

The man has a point.

Adrian Yanez embracing the role of “guy who gets to hit Tony Kelley.”

Gregor Gillespie.

Champion.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Bellator MMA remains the most unintentionally funny organization in this sport. They decided to make an interim title for no real reason other than they wanted to get a belt on MVP in a hometown fight, but then booked MVP against the best wrestler in the division. An absolute gong show of a booking, capped off by Coker having the gall to be mad about it being a boring fight that the judges gave (probably incorrectly) to the guy who scored takedowns. Truly, truly remarkable stuff.

Thanks for reading! See y’all tomorrow.

EXIT POLL

Poll

Who did you think should have won?

view results
  • 63%
    Logan Storley
    (139 votes)
  • 36%
    Michael ‘Venom’ Page
    (80 votes)
219 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...