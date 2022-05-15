Aleksandar Rakic releases statement after UFC Vegas 54 injury loss, vows to ‘come back like you never seen me before’

Aleksandar Rakic is already looking ahead at a rematch as he begins his road to recovery following an ugly injury on Saturday.

The Austrian light heavyweight contender lost by TKO to Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC Vegas 54 when his right leg gave out in the third round. It was later reported that Rakic will undergo at MRI on Monday to determine how much damage was potentially done to his knee, specifically his MCL and LCL.

On Sunday, Rakic — No. 6 at 205 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — released a statement via social media commenting on the fight and stating that his injury was actually a recurring one from an incident in training three weeks ago.

“A great battle took place in the octagon tonight but unfortunately it ended not the way Jan and I or the fans wanted,” Rakic wrote. “The same damn injury from 3 weeks ago in camp showed up again tonight. I felt I won both rounds, round one being close but round two was just mine then I opened up really good even in the third before my knee buckled. Knowing the fact that my cardio was off the chart ( with a heart beat at 36 in sleep ) I would start to picking him apart from third round on but it is what it is.

“Congratulation to Jan and I wish him the best. I will take care of this injury and come back like you never seen me before. This is a unfinished fight between Jan and I and I really hope [the UFC] gives me a REMATCH.”

Heading into Saturday’s headliner, Rakic was on a two-fight win streak with lopsided decision wins over past title challengers Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith. Another win would have vaulted him into the thick of the championship contender conversation, but it’s now uncertain when he will be able to compete again. His UFC record stands at 6-2 following the loss.

Blachowicz, a former UFC champion, rebounded from a title fight loss to Glover Teixeira from UFC 267 this past October. He has now won six of his past seven fights.