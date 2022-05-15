UFC Vegas 54 post-fight show: Will Jan Blachowicz’s next fight be for the UFC title?

Jan Blachowicz is back in the win column, even though his UFC Vegas 54 victory over Aleksandar Rakic ended in an unfortunate way. Was it enough to put in him the position to try and regain the UFC light heavyweight title against the winner of the UFC 275 main event between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question, react to the post-fight bonuses, Katlyn Chookagian picking up another victory at 125 pounds in a fun scrap with Amanda Ribas, Rakic’s future after his unlucky knee injury, a sizzling performance by English bantamweight Davey Grant, and other storylines coming out of Saturday’s card at the APEX.

