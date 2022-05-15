Watch Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2 full fight video highlights from their light middleweight championship bout, courtesy of multiple outlets.

In their second meeting, Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) left no doubt that he was the better fighter as he put the previously undefeated Castano (17-1-2, 12 KOs) away in the 10th round with a stiff left hand that broke through Castano’s defenses.

Watch the amazing finish above.

Charlo claimed Castano’s WBO belt and added it to his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and The Ring titles to become the undisputed king of the light middleweight division. This was Charlo’s second shot at it after battling Castano to a controversial split draw last July.

The rematch was a barnburner from beginning to end, and you can watch more highlights of the action here.

Check out a live blog of the action, courtesy of Bad Left Hook:

Round 1: Both fighters meet at center ring but neith are willing to be the first to throw. Castano goes down to the body but falls short. One-two comes from Charlo but gets blocked. Charlo pops a couple jabs that Castano catches. Now Charlo gets in a right hand before looking down to the body. Right hand to the body falls short for Castano. Castano not finding the range early as Charlo has been evading Castano’s shots well until he exchanges with Castano and gets clipped with a hook. Charlo gets back on the move and Castano gets emboldened to come after him. Charlo digs the body with a left hook. Clean left hook lands for Castano upstairs as Charlo lands a right. Jab from Charlo gets in to the head.

Charlo 10-9.

Round 2: Castano takes center ring to start this round and Charlo looks down to the body and then rattles off a quick combination once Castano tries to respond. Right hand from Castano lands upstairs. Three punches come from Charlo but don’t land clean. Charlo boxing around the ring and looking to get Castano walking into something. Charlo jabs to the body and misses a right hand upstairs. Right hand lead lands for Charlo upstairs, then a left hook. Charlo blocks two punches from Castano. Charlo tries to go back down to the body with a left hook. Right hand from Castano goes to the body and Charlo lands a counter and Castano lands one to the face right at the bell.

Charlo 10-9, 20-18.

Round 3: Left hook from Castano falls short. Charlo jabs and moves off the line. Jab from Charlo lands upstairs, Castano gets one back and then tries to go down to the body before Charlo ties him up. Right hook lands to the body for Charlo. Right hand lead from Castano makes partial contact. Charlo scores an uppercut and gets out of range before Castano can respond. Left hook lands to the head for Castano, Charlo landsa right hook and a left in return. Castano has Charlo on the ropes and Charlo is throwing big shots to get off. Jab from Castano gets in.

Castano 10-9, 29-28.

Round 4: Jab comes from Charlo but doesn’t land clean. Now Charlo sticks the jab better. Straight right lands to the body for Charlo after a jab. Now Charlo lands a left to the body. Charlo throwing both hands once Castano gets too close. Right hand lands over the top for Castano. Castano stalks and Charlo ducks a right hand. Double left hook comes from Castano at center ring. Both fighters trade left hooks and land. Jab lands for Charlo. Left hook from Castano gets in upstaisr. Charlo fights off the ropes but takes a few shots to the bell. Great exchanges from both fighters!

Charlo 10-9, 39-37.

Round 5: Charlo meets Castano with a jab. Right hand lead lands clean for Castano, Charlo lands a left to the body. Castano continues to apply pressure but is showing swelling around his right eye. Two clean shots land for Charlo to the head of Castano. Both fighters trade jabs, Charlo follows it up with a hook. Left hook from Castano only partially lands but Charlo is ready to respond to all of Castano’s offense with a number of punches. Right hand lands upstairs for Castano, then a left hook, then a right hand! Both fighters trading and landing again! Uppercut lands for Charlo, then a right hand. Now Charlo wants to come after Castano and lets a number of punches fly before Castano rages back!

Charlo 10-9, 49-46.

Round 6: Both fighters meet at center ring but Charlo takes a couple steps back as he wants space to counter effectively. Jab land clean for Charlo. Left lands clean for Charlo. Charlo lands a good right as Castano lands a left. Castano goes to the body with a jab. Charlo throws three jabs to keep at least some distance from Castano. Left hook lands for Castano upstairs. Right hand lead lands clean for Castano! Charlo comes back with his shot but gets on the move and Castano throws a combination with Charlo on the ropes. Grazing right hand lands up top for Charlo. Castano gets in an uppercut. Charlo lands a cuffing right hand.

Castano 10-9, 56-58.

Round 7: Castano tries to come forward but is careful not to be completely reckless, knowing Charlo is primed to counter. Right hand lands to the body for Charlo. Castano backs Charlo towards a corner but doesn’t commit and Charlo escapes. Right hand from Charlo lands upstairs. Left from Charlo staggers Castano momentarily. Jab lands for Castano but Charlo lands an uppercut in return. Left hand lands for Charlo at the end of a combination, Castano wants to fire back and gets one.

Charlo 10-9, 68-65.

Round 8: Jab lands to the body for Castano. Right hand from Charlo gets blocked. Castano stalks and lands a right hand lead to the head. Charlo lands a counter shortly after. Charlo looks to fight off the ropes by throwing in combination. Right hook lands to the body for Castano, Charlo lands a clean hook to the head. Right hand counter scores for Charlo. Two hard body shots score for Castano, Charlo counters to the head. Right hand from Castano gets in upstairs.

Castano 10-9, 75-77.

Round 9: Left hook from Castano makes partial contact. Clean couple punches land well for Charlo to the head of Castano. Right hand lands hard for Charlo to the head. Right hand lands for Castano to the body. Charlo wants to come back with a one-two that is partially blocked. Short uppercut makes contact for Castano. Left hook from Castano makes contact and Charlo fires off a combination in return. Left hook lands downstairs for Castano. Left hook from Charlo lands to the head. Left lands to the body for Charlo this time. Two hook sl and for Castano and Charlo gets one back.

Charlo 10-9, 87-84.

Round 10: Left hook comes from Castano, Charlo responds right away. Left lands clean for Charlo. Castano goes down to the body with a left hook. Castano backs Charlo to the ropes and tries to work the body while Charlo is ready to answer Castano’s offense. Left lands upstairs for Charlo. Jab lands for Charlo. Right hand from Castano makes partial contact. Right hand from Castano lands upstairs, Charlo replies once more. CHARLO LANDS A LEFT HOOK ON THE INSIDE AND DROPS CASTANO. Castano gets up and Charlo assaults him and Castano goes down again! The referee waves it off!