Photo: Carla Esparza wears newly earned UFC title on wedding day

Carla Esparza’s wedding day attire included all the usual bells and whistles, plus a one-of-a-kind accessory that it’s safe to say no other bride has worn before.

A week after defeating Rose Namajunas at UFC 274 to regain the UFC strawweight championship, Esparza followed through with her plans to wear the belt as she became wed to groom Matt Lomeli at a ceremony Saturday. Esparza told MMA Fighting ahead of the Namajunas rematch that she stressed over her title fight being so close to her wedding and that people had suggested she bring the championship with her should she be victorious.

See a photo of Esparza in her wedding dress with the belt, courtesy of her manager Brian Butler-Au.

Esparza’s UFC 274 win marked the second time she defeated Namajunas in a championship match, though it was a considerably less convincing performance than in their first meeting in December 2014 when Esparza won by third-round submission. Both fighters have been heavily criticized for the five-round contest due to a lack of action.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour on Monday, Esparza said that she felt Namajunas “lost the fight to herself.”