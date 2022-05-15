UFC Vegas 54 in Tweets: Pros react to Aleksandar Rakic’s knee injury, Jan Blachowicz’s win

Jan Blachowicz is a winner once more, and while his performance had people talking, the finish of his fight with Aleksandar Rakic was an even more pressing topic of conversation.
Rakic suffered an unfortunate knee injury in the third round of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 54 main event and Blachowicz capitalized to pick up a TKO victory under unfortunate circumstances. This was Blachowicz’s first fight since losing the UFC light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 last October, and he has now won six of his past seven fights.
With the win, Blachowicz remains in position to challenge for the title again, as he held onto the No. 4 spot at 205 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.
Blachowicz and the rest of the light heavyweight division will have to wait to see what happens between Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 on June 11, but for now there was plenty to say about Saturday’s headliner and the rest of the evening’s action.
Check out the comments from the pros below.
Jan Blachowicz def. Aleksandar Rakic
ACL I bet. Unfortunate for Rakic. Good fight bu both guys to that point.— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 15, 2022
Shang— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 15, 2022
Shit ending to a great fight. #UFCVegas54— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 15, 2022
Ughhhh hate to see a fight end like that there’s so many ways to get hurt in a fight— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 15, 2022
Ouch ! #UFCVegas54— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 15, 2022
Ehhhhhhhhh— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 15, 2022
Seeing someone else blow their knee out worst thing honestly #UFCVegas54— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 15, 2022
Oh my goodness !! His knee !! #UFCVegas54— Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) May 15, 2022
Jan fighting like he wants that belt back— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 15, 2022
Great first round !!! Great fight !! Think Jan took that. Beautiful low kicks #UFCVegas54— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 15, 2022
Ryan Spann def. Ion Cutelaba
@Superman_Spann okay I’ll admit your guillotine is better… for now. Congratulations my brother— Ramiz Brahimaj (@170Ramiz) May 15, 2022
Superman defeats hulk #UFCVegas54 submission specialist— Andre Ewell (@daii24_dre) May 15, 2022
Signature guilLotine— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 15, 2022
Davey Grant def. Louis Smolka
May 15, 2022
Come on @EASPORTSUFC put @DaveyGrantMMA in the game!!! Such a solid human being!! Great warrior spirit form both fighters tonight— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) May 15, 2022
Davey “only power shots” Grant #UFCVegas54— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) May 15, 2022
Wooow— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 15, 2022
Good stuff @DaveyGrantMMA #ufc— Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) May 15, 2022
This fight turned up #UFCVegas54— Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) May 15, 2022
Told you https://t.co/bXv640601s— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 15, 2022
Bantamweights putting on a show!!!! #ufcfightnight— Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) May 15, 2022
SCRAP @LASTSAMURAIUFC @DaveyGrantMMA— Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) May 15, 2022
Great performance by @DaveyGrantMMA showed a lot of his experience. #UFCVegas54— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 15, 2022
Katlyn Chookagian def. Amanda Ribas
Great fight @blondefighter1— Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) May 15, 2022
Hell yeah ladies #UFCVegas54 @ufc— Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) May 15, 2022
Fun flyweight fights tonight!!!— Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) May 15, 2022
Ippon— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 15, 2022
Great fight— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 15, 2022
Fun flyweight action here from the ladies #UFCVegas54— Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) May 15, 2022
Katlyn is a nightmare for bettors lol @ufc— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) May 15, 2022
Manuel Torres def. Frank Camacho
Shoooottt #UFCVegas54— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) May 15, 2022
Loco Torres has arrived #UFCVegas54— Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) May 15, 2022
Torres sa-wings!!!! #UFCVegas54— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 15, 2022
Allan Nascimento def. Jake Hadley
Another flyweight banger, exciting to see Hadley, if he win he should face Taira— マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) May 15, 2022
But Nascimento is experience and dangerous, let’s see … #ufcvegas54
Really enjoyed watching those grappling exchanges between Hadley and Nascimento. #ufcsomething— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) May 15, 2022
Total domination #UFCVegas54— Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) May 15, 2022
High high level display of grappling from both these boys #UFCVegas54— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) May 15, 2022
Loading comments...