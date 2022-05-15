UFC Vegas 54 in Tweets: Pros react to Aleksandar Rakic’s knee injury, Jan Blachowicz’s win

Jan Blachowicz is a winner once more, and while his performance had people talking, the finish of his fight with Aleksandar Rakic was an even more pressing topic of conversation.

Rakic suffered an unfortunate knee injury in the third round of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 54 main event and Blachowicz capitalized to pick up a TKO victory under unfortunate circumstances. This was Blachowicz’s first fight since losing the UFC light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 last October, and he has now won six of his past seven fights.

With the win, Blachowicz remains in position to challenge for the title again, as he held onto the No. 4 spot at 205 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.

Blachowicz and the rest of the light heavyweight division will have to wait to see what happens between Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 on June 11, but for now there was plenty to say about Saturday’s headliner and the rest of the evening’s action.

Check out the comments from the pros below.

Jan Blachowicz def. Aleksandar Rakic

