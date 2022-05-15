UFC Vegas 54 live blog: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

This is the UFC Vegas 54 live blog for the pivotal light heavyweight main event between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic at the APEX.

Blachowicz enters his fifth consecutive five-round bout, while Rakic is set to take part in his second main event inside the octagon.

In his most recent appearance, Blachowicz was unseated as 205-pound champion by Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 in October. Prior to that, the No. 4 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings won five straight, including capturing the title from Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 in September 2020, and picking up a successful title defense against current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March 2021.

Rakic enters the bout a winner of two straight, and 14 of 15. The No. 6 ranked 205-pounder in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings will look for his seventh octagon victory, with his lone promotional loss coming via controversial split decision at UFC on ESPN+ 23 in December 2019.

Check out the UFC Vegas 54 live blog below.