Video: Former NFL running back Frank Gore lands vicious faceplant KO in pro boxing debut

Frank Gore celebrated his 39th birthday by picking up his first win in the boxing world in violent fashion.

Gore made his pro debut at Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event in Biloxi, Miss., and in the fourth round of his co-main event matchup with Yaya Olorunsola, Gore landed a combination, followed by a big right hand that sent Olorunsola face-first down to the canvas.

Check out multiple angles of the big finish below:

FRANK GORE WITH THE KO IN BILOXI pic.twitter.com/7XRyMtEVHi — Law (@_matchesXmalone) May 15, 2022

Today was a great day!!!

Want to thank my team for all the hard work‼️ pic.twitter.com/k5Y2n5Nhh7 — Frank Gore (@frankgore) May 15, 2022

It was the second fight for the 16-year NFL veteran, who officially retired from the NFL earlier this year with the third-most rushing yards in history. In his combat debut, Gore took on former NBA star Deron Williams in December on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 card in an exhibition bout. Williams won the bout via decision in an entertaining battle.

During his NFL run where he made the Pro Bowl five times, Gore played for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets.