UFC Vegas 54 video: Andre Petroski chokes Nick Maximov unconscious in 76 seconds

Andre Petroski showed who the superior prospect was on Saturday night.

The recent The Ultimate Fighter contestant improved to 3-0 in the UFC with a first-round anaconda choke submission of Nick Maximov to open the UFC Vegas 54 preliminary card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Petroski’s choke actually left Maximov unconscious before referee Chris Tognoni stepped in for the stoppage just 76 seconds into Round 1.

Watch the slick submission finish above.

In what was expected to be a battle of grappling specialists, it was Petroski who won a scramble to set up the fight-ending maneuver. Petroski, now 8-1 as a pro, has finished all three of his UFC opponents following third-round stoppages of Hu Yaozong and Micheal Gillmore. All of Petroski’s wins have come by way of knockout or submission.

Maximov (8-1) loses for the first time after earning decisions over Punahele Soriano and Cody Brundage in his first two UFC outings.