UFC Vegas 54 Results: Blachowicz vs. Rakic

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 54 results for the Blachowicz vs. Rakic fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 54 Twitter updates.
In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz takes on Aleksandar Rakic in a battle of top 205-pound contenders. Blachowicz hasn’t competed since his title loss at the hands of Glover Teixeira, which snapped a five-fight winning streak. Rakic has won back-to-back bouts.
Light heavyweights Ryan Spann and Ion Cutelaba meet in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 54 results below.
Main Card (ESPN 2, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas
Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres
Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento
Preliminary Card (ESPN 2, ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET)
Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick
Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill
Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
