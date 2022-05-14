UFC Vegas 54 Results: Blachowicz vs. Rakic

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 54 results for the Blachowicz vs. Rakic fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 54 Twitter updates.

In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz takes on Aleksandar Rakic in a battle of top 205-pound contenders. Blachowicz hasn’t competed since his title loss at the hands of Glover Teixeira, which snapped a five-fight winning streak. Rakic has won back-to-back bouts.

Light heavyweights Ryan Spann and Ion Cutelaba meet in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 54 results below.

Main Card (ESPN 2, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Preliminary Card (ESPN 2, ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski