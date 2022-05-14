Virna Jandiroba wants ‘clear’ win over Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 54 so no one ‘cries’ later

Angela Hill had her fair share of controversial decisions in the UFC, so Virna Jandiroba wants to give her no reason to ”cry” after Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 54.

Jandiroba also had her own close decisions inside the octagon, being on the wrong end of decisions against Mackenzie Dern and Carla Esparza, and agrees Hill had some controversial defeats in the past, too. Looking to get back on track against the former Invicta FC champion, the Brazilian wants a finish or a dominating performance at the UFC APEX.

“I’ve watched some of her fights and I really thought some were dubious,” Jandiroba said with a laugh during an interview with MMA Fighting. “But I’ve also had my lessons in that aspect and I don’t want to go through that again. I want a clear victory, I want to make it really clear. I’m not going there to let me cry or her cry after [a decision] and say what could have been. Please, God, no [laughs]. I don’t want that anymore.”

Hill has faced the who’s who of the strawweight division, including four ex-UFC champions and contenders. Randa Markos and Rose Namajunas were the only women to ever finish her in an official fights, while Esparza tapped her in an exhibition bout on TUF 20, and Jandiroba is confident she can join the club.

“Every fight is a fight,” she said, “but I think that, going to the ground, especially early in the round, I believe a lot in my jiu-jitsu. With time to work, regardless of the opponent, I believe [I can win by submission]. It’s going to be a good fight because she’s a fierce fighter that never gives up, but I want this victory so bad. I need this win, so I expect a war.”

Jandiroba admits she was a little “unstable” after losing a decision to Amanda Ribas in her most recent bout in 2021, but has gotten better as an athlete after breaking down every mistake she’s made in those 15 minutes of action. Now, a win over Hill would mean more than just a nice jump in the top-15.

“We’ll slowly get back on track and fix what we need to fix and get my confidence back,” Jandiroba said. “It’s a very important fight in that sense, other than every other aspect of my life. I always say I have many stories going into a fight, it’s a very spiritual process for me. But, in a more professional way, it’s about getting back on track and once again dreaming with a title shot in the medium-to-long term.”