UFC Vegas 54 preview show: Will Jan Blachowicz get back to title fight with upset of Aleksandar Rakic?

Jan Blachowicz will compete in a non-title fight for the first time in nearly two years when he faces Aleksandar Rakic in the main event of UFC Vegas 54. Will a win get him right back into a championship fight, or will he still have more work to do?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew discuss the stakes in the pivotal headliner in the UFC light heavyweight division, where a win takes Rakic, worthwhile main card fights outside of the main event, Katlyn Chookagian’s road back to a potential rematch against Valentina Shevchenko should she defeat Amanda Ribas, along with other top storylines ahead of Saturday’s promotional return to the APEX in Las Vegas.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your pods.