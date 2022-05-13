Video: Oliver Enkamp hits wild ‘Submission of the Year’ candidate on Mark Lemminger at Bellator 281

Oliver Enkamp pulled off one of the slickest submission finishes the MMA world will see all year at Bellator 281.

A former UFC welterweight fighting out of Sweden, Enkamp was caught in a back-and-forth contest with Mark Lemminger on the undercard of Bellator 281 before pulling off a monster inverted triangle from bottom side control. Lemminger charged inside and took Enkamp down off a spinning heel kick attempt, only for Enkamp to immediately lock the American up in the fight-ending choke — which was initially incorrectly identified as a buggy choke — just 25 seconds into the third round.

Video of the wild “Submission of the Year” candidate can be seen below.

Enkamp (11-3) has now won four of his five bouts in Bellator since parting ways with the UFC. Lemminger (12-5) has been finished in back-to-back bouts in Bellator.

The finish was initially called out by the Bellator commentary team as buggy choke, a rarely seen technique developed in recent years by Austin Hardt, a member of Ralph Gracie’s California-based jiu-jitsu team. It would’ve been the first-ever buggy choke seen under the Bellator umbrella.