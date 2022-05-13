Boxing event featuring Floyd Mayweather, Anderson Silva cancelled

Exhibition boxing bouts involving Floyd Mayweather and former UFC champion Anderson Silva scheduled to take place in Dubai on Saturday has been cancelled.

Mayweather was set to face Don Moore in an exhibition bout to cap off the event, but that will no longer be happening following the death of United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which was first reported by TMZ. The UAE has put into a place a three-day suspension of work due to the tragedy.

Silva was paired up with Bruno Machado in the next step of his now flourishing career in the world of boxing. “The Spider” made quite the impression in his return to the squared circle after parting ways with the UFC, going 2-0 in 2021 with wins over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision, and a ferocious first-round KO of Tito Ortiz at September’s Triller Fight Club event that was headlined by Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield.

No word on if the event will be rescheduled, although the TMZ report states there’s a possibility the card could move to next week.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.