Heck of a Morning: Is Alexander Volkanovski in vacant lightweight title discussion with third win over Max Holloway at UFC 276?

If Alexander Volkanovski can defeat Max Holloway once again this summer, could he be factored into the conversation to face Charles Oliveira after that for the vacant UFC lightweight championship?

On this week’s Free-For-All Friday edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes questions about Volkanovski’s potential to challenge for a second title should he be victorious for a third time against Holloway at UFC 276 on July 2. In addition, listeners chime in regarding Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush and whether or not the UFC should still go forward with plans to make that bout to determine the No. 1 contender in the division, Gregor Gillespie’s whereabouts, the face-to-face interview hosted by Daniel Cormier with Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo, a hot take surrounding the Carla Esparza vs. Rose Namajunas fight at UFC 274, and more.

