UFC Vegas 54 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 54 weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings from on-site in Las Vegas as well as highlights courtesy of the UFC.

The UFC Vegas 54 official weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. E.T.

In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and top contender Aleksandar Rakic can weigh no more than 206 pounds, the maximum allowed for their light heavyweight non-title bout.

Check out UFC Vegas 54 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN 2, ESPN+ at 10:00 p.m. ET)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Preliminary Card (ESPN 2, ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski