UFC Vegas 54 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 54 weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings from on-site in Las Vegas as well as highlights courtesy of the UFC.
The UFC Vegas 54 official weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. E.T.
In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and top contender Aleksandar Rakic can weigh no more than 206 pounds, the maximum allowed for their light heavyweight non-title bout.
Check out UFC Vegas 54 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN 2, ESPN+ at 10:00 p.m. ET)
Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas
Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres
Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento
Preliminary Card (ESPN 2, ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET)
Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick
Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill
Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
