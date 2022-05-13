Watch the Bellator 281 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 1 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:

Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford

Oliver Enkamp vs. Mark Lemminger

Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou

Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde

Andrew Fisher vs. Attila Korkmaz

Lee Chadwick vs. Maciej Rozanski

Chiara Penco vs. Lanchana Green

In the main event, MVP will face Logan Storley for the Bellator interim welterweight title.