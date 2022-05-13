Watch the Bellator 281 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 1 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:
Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford
Oliver Enkamp vs. Mark Lemminger
Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou
Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde
Andrew Fisher vs. Attila Korkmaz
Lee Chadwick vs. Maciej Rozanski
Chiara Penco vs. Lanchana Green
In the main event, MVP will face Logan Storley for the Bellator interim welterweight title.
