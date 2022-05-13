Bellator 281 Results: MVP vs. Storley

MMA Fighting has Bellator 281 results for the MVP vs. Storley event Friday night at the SSE Arena in London.

In the main event, Michael Page will square off against Logan Storley for the interim welterweight title.

Lyoto Machida, who will be a free agent after the fight, could fight for the last time for Bellator in the co-main event against Fabian Edwards.

Paul Daley will also have his retirement fight against Wendell Giacomo on the main card.

Check out Bellator 281 results below.

Main card (Showtime at 4 p.m. ET)

Michael Page vs. Logan Storley

Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edwards

Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe

Paul Daley vs. Wendell Giacomo

Luke Trainer vs. Simon Biyong

Preliminary card (YouTube at 1 p.m. ET)

Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford

Oliver Enkamp vs. Mark Lemminger

Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou

Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde

Andrew Fisher vs. Attila Korkmaz

Lee Chadwick vs. Maciej Rozanski

Chiara Penco vs. Lanchana Green