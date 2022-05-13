Bellator 281 Results: MVP vs. Storley

MMA Fighting has Bellator 281 results for the MVP vs. Storley event Friday night at the SSE Arena in London.
In the main event, Michael Page will square off against Logan Storley for the interim welterweight title.
Lyoto Machida, who will be a free agent after the fight, could fight for the last time for Bellator in the co-main event against Fabian Edwards.
Paul Daley will also have his retirement fight against Wendell Giacomo on the main card.
Check out Bellator 281 results below.
Main card (Showtime at 4 p.m. ET)
Michael Page vs. Logan Storley
Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edwards
Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe
Paul Daley vs. Wendell Giacomo
Preliminary card (YouTube at 1 p.m. ET)
Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford
Oliver Enkamp vs. Mark Lemminger
Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou
Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde
Andrew Fisher vs. Attila Korkmaz
Lee Chadwick vs. Maciej Rozanski
