Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller set for UFC 276

Two of the UFC’s longest tenured lightweights will finally meet at UFC 276.

A matchup pitting 39-fight UFC veteran Jim Miller against 19-fight veteran Bobby Green has been booked for the UFC’s annual International Fight Week pay-per-view, which is slated for July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin confirmed the news.

Miller and Green have been booked to collide twice before — first in April 2014 at UFC 172, then in February 2021 at UFC 258 — however in both instances, Green pulled out due to medical complications shortly before the event.

Miller (34-16, 1 NC) is the current record-holder for the most bouts in UFC history as well as being in a three-way tie for the most wins in UFC history. Despite his lengthy career, the 38-year-old New Jersey native rides a two-fight win streak into the matchup after scoring second-round knockouts of Erick Gonzalez and Nikolas Motta in his most recent bouts.

Green (29-13-1), on the other hand, is hoping to climb back into the win column after seeing his two-fight hot streak snapped in a short-notice loss to Islam Makhachev in February.

UFC 276 is expected to be headlined by a championship doubleheader, as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya takes on Jared Cannonier, and featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski faces off against Max Holloway in a much-anticipated trilogy fight.