Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez slated for UFC event in August

Terrance McKinney is looking to get back on track after the first setback of his UFC career.

The 27-year-old lightweight prospect is set to face Erick Gonzalez at a UFC Fight Night event on August 6. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed the news Thursday following an initial report by MMA Junkie.

McKinney (12-4) snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in his most recent UFC appearance, suffering a first-round TKO loss to Drew Dober after hurting Dober early in the bout. The loss snapped a five-fight win streak for McKinney that saw him kick off his UFC career with a seven-second knockout of Matt Frevola — the fastest finish in UFC lightweight history — as well as a first-round submission of Fares Ziam.

Gonzalez (14-6) is searching for his first UFC win after suffering a second-round knockout loss at the hands of Jim Miller in his promotional debut this past October. “The Ghost Pepper” won fourth consecutive bouts prior to signing with the UFC, including a one-night tournament for Combate.

A location and venue has yet to be determined for the UFC’s August 6 event, which is expected be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill.