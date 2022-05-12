Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal in the works for UFC event on August 6

Expect fireworks when Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal clash at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card scheduled on August 6.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Thursday, with agreements in place from both athletes. ESPN initially reported the contest.

The fight will serve as Luque’s return to action after dropping a unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad in their main event rematch back in April. Prior to that setback, Luque had rattled off four straight wins, including submission victories over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and Michael Chiesa.

Now Luque will return in August while facing another power-puncher in Neal, who has racked up three knockouts of his own under the UFC banner.

Coming off a split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio in his last outing, Neal will attempt to make a big jump up the welterweight ranks when he faces Luque in August. Neal was undefeated through his first five fights in the UFC until he dropped back-to-back decisions to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Neil Magny.

He’ll attempt to get his biggest win to date when he faces Luque in August, with a location for the event still to be determined.