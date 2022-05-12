Triller announces next Triad Combat event in June, UFC vets Andre Ewell vs. Francisco Rivera to headline

Two UFC veterans will headline Triller’s second Triad Combat event next month.

Promotion officials revealed on Thursday that Triad Combat will return June 11 at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, Calif., and is set to stream on FITE. In the main event, Andre Ewell and Francisco Rivera will meet in a seven-round contest.

In addition, UFC veteran Curtis Millender will compete on the card as he faces Sidiah Parker in the co-main event.

Triad Combat serves as a hybrid between MMA and boxing where fighters will compete in two-minute rounds with smaller gloves in a triangular ring. The inaugural event took place this past November in Arlington, Texas, which included notable names such as Frank Mir and Mike Perry.

Check out the full Triller Triad Combat fight card below: