Diego Ferreira vs. Drakkar Klose on tap for UFC 277

Lightweights are set to battle during the UFC’s July visit to the Lone Star State.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Diego Ferreira and Drakkar Klose will take place at UFC 277. Ariel Helwani was first to report the booking.

While the UFC has yet to officially announce a venue, multiple people with knowledge of the situation tell MMA Fighting that the event is set to take place in Dallas on July 30.

Ferreira looks to snap a three-fight skid, the longest such streak of his career. The 37-year-old dropped an entertaining split decision to Beneil Dariush in February 2021, before getting stopped in consecutive fights by Gregor Gillespie and Mateusz Gamrot.

Klose returned to the octagon in April for the first time in over two years after recovering from injuries suffered following a Jeremy Stephens shove ahead of UFC Vegas 24. Klose faced Brandon Jenkins at UFC Vegas 51 and picked up his first promotional finish in the second round, and his fourth victory in five appearances.

UFC 277 will also feature an interim flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France.