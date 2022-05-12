Nate Diaz shares photo of himself allegedly urinating outside UFC Performance Institute: ‘They won’t cut me’

Nate Diaz must be feeling some kind of relief after his latest tweet volley directed at his UFC bosses.

On Thursday, the popular fighter shared a photo on Twitter in which he is allegedly “taking a piss” at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. It is unclear if the UFC PI is actually the building featured in Diaz’s tweet.

Diaz added, “I could do this ‘cause I get paid more than all you guys and they won’t cut me.”

Taking a piss on the ufc pi

I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me pic.twitter.com/doiOxUOh4y — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 12, 2022

The tweet was part of a series of comments directed at the UFC and his rivals, including Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Diaz wrote, “These guys suck” accompanied by picture of Poirier and Gaethje losing in championship opportunities against Charles Oliveira.

These guys suck pic.twitter.com/IUugZom5eT — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 12, 2022

Diaz also tweeted a middle finger emoji directed at Venum, an official apparel sponsor of the UFC.

And here’s for bitchass venum ufc gear 2 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 12, 2022

Regarding Diaz’s recent feud with Michael Chandler, Diaz tweeted a cap emoji (meaning he believes Chandler is making a dishonest statement) in response to a comment questioning why Chandler said on The MMA Hour that wants a quick turnaround but also pointed to July as a preferred date for his next fight.

No cap Nathan, I’ve got some scans to do to get cleared. Stay in the gym... — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 12, 2022

