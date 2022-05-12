Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Pat Barry and Rose Namajunas interview, Chandler’s star power, Houston Alexander joins the show

Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry recently joined The MMA Hour to react to Namajunas’ loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274, and it’s certainly been met with a lot of opinions.

On this episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers questions about that interview from Wednesday’s show with Ariel Helwani, along with Namajunas’ post-fight comments regarding the scoring of the bout. In addition, listeners ask about what is next for Charles Oliveira, if the UFC should still move forward with a planned matchup between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler’s star power following his sensational KO of Tony Ferguson, recently announced fights, and more.

Finally, former UFC and Bellator fighter Houston Alexander (56:08) joins the show to preview his BKFC Fight Night: Omaha bout this Friday, and his motivation to continue fighting at the age of 50.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

