MMA Fighting has Bellator 281 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at OVO Arena Wembley in London.

In the main event, welterweight stars Michael Page and Logan Storley face off in an interim title bout. Both can weigh no more than 170 pounds for their welterweight title clash.

The Bellator 281 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 8 a.m. ET.

Check out the Bellator 281 weigh-in results below.

Main card (Showtime at 4 p.m. ET)

Michael Page (168.6) vs. Logan Storley (169.4)

Lyoto Machida (185.0) vs. Fabian Edwards (185.0)

Denise Kielholtz (124.2) vs. Kana Watanabe (125.2)

Paul Daley (174.4) vs. Wendell Giacomo (174.2)

Luke Trainer (205.0) vs. Simon Biyong (205.2)

Preliminary card (YouTube at 1 p.m. ET)

Daniel Weichel (145.2) vs. Robert Whiteford (145.8)

Oliver Enkamp (168.8) vs. Mark Lemminger (170.2)

Kate Jackson (125.6) vs. Elina Kallionidou (125.8)

Alfie Davis (155.8) vs. Tim Wilde (155.8)

Andrew Fisher (145.4) vs. Attila Korkmaz (145.8)

Lee Chadwick (205.4) vs. Maciej Rozanski (204.8)

Chiara Penco (115.2) vs. Lanchana Green (115)