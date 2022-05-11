UFC 274 medical suspensions: Tony Ferguson gets 60 days for brutal knockout loss

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is suspended for 60 days following his brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

That’s according to medical suspensions released by the Arizona Boxing and MMA commission, which oversaw this past Saturday’s pay-per-view event at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

A total of 17 fighters received medical suspensions following the event. Details on the nature of the suspensions were largely left undisclosed, likely due to medical privacy laws.

Ferguson was violently stopped by a front kick to the face by Chandler in the second round of their main card fight. The ex-champ was sent to an area hospital and received an all-clear after a CT scan, per UFC officials. He recently posted a picture of himself at a doctor’s office and said he’d been cleared of any broken bones.

Here is the full list of medical suspension from UFC 274.

Charles Oliveira – 30 days

Justin Gaethje – 30 days

Tony Ferguson – 60 days for KO

Michael Chandler – 30 days

Ovince Saint-Preux – 30 days

Mauricio Rua – 30 days

Francisco Trinaldo – 30 days

Danny Roberts – 45 days

Blagoy Ivanov – 30 days

Cameron VanCamp – 60 days for knockout

Melissa Gatto – 30 days

CJ Vergara – 30 days

Kleydson Rodrigues – 45 days

Marcos Rogerio de Lima – 30 days

Ariane Carnelossi – 30 days

Journey Newson – 30 days

Fernie Garcia – 30 days