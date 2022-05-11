Watch the Invicta FC 47 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the complete Ducote vs. Zappitella fight card, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

An updated fight card for the event is as follows:

Emily Ducote vs. Alesha Zappitella

Chelsea Chandler vs. Courtney King

Jillian DeCoursey vs. Lindsey VanZandt

Janaisa Morandin vs. Liana Pirosin

Serena DeJesus vs. Brittney Cloudy

Fatima Kline vs. Sidney Trillo

Jennifer Chieng vs. Alyssa Linduska

In the main event, Invicta FC strawweight champion Emily Ducote (10-6) attempts to defend her title against former Invicta FC atomweight champion Alesha Zappitella (9-3, 1 NC).

Ducote captured her title with a vicious first-round knockout of Danielle Taylor in August 2021. Zappitella, meanwhile, is looking to get back on track after dropping her 105-pound belt in a rematch to Jéssica Delboni this past January.

The event airs live and free on Invicta FC’s YouTube channel, which can be watched above.