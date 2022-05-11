Watch the Invicta FC 47 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the complete Ducote vs. Zappitella fight card, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
An updated fight card for the event is as follows:
Emily Ducote vs. Alesha Zappitella
Chelsea Chandler vs. Courtney King
Jillian DeCoursey vs. Lindsey VanZandt
Janaisa Morandin vs. Liana Pirosin
Serena DeJesus vs. Brittney Cloudy
Fatima Kline vs. Sidney Trillo
Jennifer Chieng vs. Alyssa Linduska
In the main event, Invicta FC strawweight champion Emily Ducote (10-6) attempts to defend her title against former Invicta FC atomweight champion Alesha Zappitella (9-3, 1 NC).
Ducote captured her title with a vicious first-round knockout of Danielle Taylor in August 2021. Zappitella, meanwhile, is looking to get back on track after dropping her 105-pound belt in a rematch to Jéssica Delboni this past January.
The event airs live and free on Invicta FC’s YouTube channel, which can be watched above.
