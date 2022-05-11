Victoria Leonardo vs. Mandy Bohm set for UFC London in July

UFC flyweight Mandy Bohm will get to fight closer to her native Germany when she faces Victoria Leonardo at UFC’s upcoming Fight Night show in London on July 23, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting.

The event is headlined by rising British heavyweight star Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes in a five-round heavyweight showdown at The O2 arena.

Bohm (7-1, 1 no contest) only fought once so far inside the octagon, dropping a decision to former KSW champion Ariane Lipski in Sept. 2019. Bohm was scheduled to return against Sabina Mazo this past March but withdrew from the card.

Leonardo (8-4) joined the UFC after competing under the Invicta FC banner and at Dana White’s Contender Series, but has gone 0-2 so far in the company with back-to-back stoppage defeats to prospects Manon Fiorot and Melissa Gatto in 2021.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.