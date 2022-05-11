 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No Bets Barred: Is UFC Vegas 54’s Aleksandar Rakic the new money-maker of the light heavyweight division?

By Jed Meshew
UFC 259: Santos v Rakic Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Fresh on the heels of UFC 274, the No Bets Barred podcast returns to dissect UFC Vegas 54.

With only 11 fights taking place on Saturday, UFC Vegas 54 may be a smaller event, but there are still plenty of opportunities to get action down — and co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew go hard by dropping bets on eight fights on the card. They break down the main event between Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic, debate the merits of putting money on Ryan Spann, and celebrate the clock-like consistency of Katlyn Chookagian. And while there are no Wolfpack Wagers this week, Conner and Jed do find themselves on opposite sides of a fight for the first time, meaning the head-to-head battle finally begins...

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.

