The MMA Hour with Alexander Volkanovski, Pat Barry, Michael Chandler, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Tom Aspinall

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Ariel Helwani, GC and NewYorkRic look ahead to UFC Vegas 54 take a closer look at Bellator 281 and UFC 274.

1:05 p.m.: UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall will talk about his upcoming fight against Curtis Blaydes at UFC London.

1:30 p.m.: Rose Namajunas’ partner and coach, former UFC fighter Pat Barry, will join the show to talk about the UFC 274 co-main event.

2:30 p.m.: Joanna Jedrzejczyk will talk about her new UFC deal and upcoming rematch with Zhang Weili at UFC 275.

3:00 p.m.: Michael Chandler returns to talk about his “Knockout of the Year” candidate at UFC 274.

3:30 p.m.: GC and Helwani talk best bets for the weekend, and I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On The Nose.

4:30 p.m.: UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski talks about his UFC 276 trilogy with Max Holloway.

